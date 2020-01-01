Blue cheese and onion pizza
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Babiche Martens
I always have a few pizza bases on hand for emergencies and along with blue cheese, a pesto or herb spread and some onion, you can create a delicious pizza. Those who aren’t blue cheese fans could try a more traditional topping of tomato paste, mozzarella, ham and pineapple or mushroom and cheese.
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Red onion, sliced
|4 small
|Pizza bases, Turkish
|4 Tbsp
|Pesto, I used Waiheke Herb Spread
|1 cup
|Grated mozzarella
|150 g
|Blue cheese
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 200C.
- Heat the oil in a small frying pan. Add the onion, cooking slowly for 10 minutes to soften.
- Place the pizza bases on a baking tray. Spread with pesto, mozzarella, sprinkle over the onion, crumble over the blue cheese, season with salt and pepper.
- Place into the hot oven for 10-15 minutes until crispy and golden.
- Cut into pieces and serve hot.
