Asian winter noodle salad
Salad
|250 g
|Soba noodles
|1
|Carrot, grated
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1 Tbsp
|Soy sauce
|1 cup
|Mushroom, sliced
|1 head
|Broccoli, a small one, cut into florets
|¼
|Red cabbage, finely sliced
|½ cup
|Bean sprouts, crunchy
|1 small bunch
|Fresh coriander
Dressing
|1 tsp
|Ginger, finely grated
|1
|Lime, juiced and zested
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed
|1 Tbsp
|Sesame oil
|1 Tbsp
|Soy sauce
|1 Tbsp
|Rice wine vinegar
|1 pinch
|Salt
Directions
- For the dressing, whisk all ingredients in a bowl and taste and adjust as necessary.
- For the salad: Cook the soba noodles according to packet instructions. In a frying pan, heat a drizzle of oil and then add the mushrooms and broccoli. Add a splash of soy sauce and cook until the mushrooms are soft and the broccoli still has a little crunch.
- In a bowl, add the drained noodles and the vegetables with the coriander. Add the dressing, gently combine, and serve warm. Great with fish, chicken or strips of beef.
