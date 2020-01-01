Chicken salad wraps
( SERVES 6 )
These simple salad wraps are a great way of getting lots of veges into your own lunch or your kids' lunchboxes. I'll often poach a couple of chicken breasts on Sunday evening to use in lunches for the next couple of days.
Ingredients
Directions
- Spread wraps with ¼ cup hummus each, then divide chicken, tomatoes, avocado, carrot and beetroot, if using, between them, arranging in a band across the centre. Season with salt and pepper and top with lettuce.
- Roll, tucking in ends as you go, and securing with a toothpick or kitchen paper and string if desired. Cut in half to serve.
