Italian chicken
( SERVES 8 )
Passata is puréed tomatoes that have been seasoned.
Ingredients
|1
|Large onion, diced
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|16
|Chicken thighs, skinned and boned
|2 large
|Carrots, thinly sliced
|2
|Celery stalks, thinly sliced
|250 g
|Sliced mushrooms
|4
|Garlic cloves, chopped
|700 ml
|Passata
|2 Tbsp
|Tomato paste
|2 tsp
|Italian herbs, dried
|8
|Kalamata olives, pitted and halved
Directions
- Place the onion and olive oil in a microwave bowl. Cover and cook for 1-2 minutes, until soft.
- Place the chicken in a large slow cooker. Top with the onion and vegetables. Add the passata, tomato paste, herbs and olives and stir to combine. Cover and cook on low heat for 6 hours. The juices may be thickened with 2 tablespoons of cornflour mixed to a paste with a little water. Add about 30 minutes before the end of cooking. Great served on potato mash or rice.
