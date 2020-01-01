Barbecue corn with chilli herb butter
( MAKES 4 )
Photo by Michael Craig
Cooking corn on the barbecue adds a delicious charred flavour. To serve it, we slather the corn with a spicy smoked paprika butter and cover it in some finely grated parmesan.
Corn
|4
|Corn cobs
|½ cup
|Grated parmesan cheese
Chilli herb butter
|150 g
|Butter, softened
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed
|1 Tbsp
|Pickled jalapeno chillies, diced
|1 tsp
|Red chilli, diced
|½ tsp
|Smoked paprika
|1 Tbsp
|Chopped fresh coriander
Directions
- Mix together all of the butter ingredients and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Heat a barbecue to medium-high heat.
- Pull the corn husks back and tie back with a piece of string.
- Oil and season the corn and grill on the barbecue, turning evenly to cook. This should take about 10 minutes.
- Remove the corn from the barbecue, melt a generous helping of the herb butter on each cob and finish with a generous sprinkle of parmesan.
More of Karena and Kasey's late summer dishes
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/14062/Barbecue-corn-with-chilli-herb-butter/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation