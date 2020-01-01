Lebanese quinoa salad
( SERVES 4 )
This healthy lunch ensures our energy levels stay high so that we don’t resort to making bad food choices later in the day. And it is so much cheaper than buying lunch.
Ingredients
|1 cup
|Quinoa, cooked as per packet instructions
|¼ cup
|Lemon juice
|¼ cup
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1 cup
|Chopped mint
|1 cup
|Chopped parsley
|1 cup
|Cherry tomatoes, halved
|2 cups
|Salad greens, and finely sliced onion
|2
|Pita pockets, halved
Directions
- Gently mix all ingredients except the salad greens and pita pockets together and season with salt and pepper.
- Toast the pita pockets and stuff with the quinoa salad and salad greens.
