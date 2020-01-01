A quick scan of the fridge and the discovery of some prosciutto led to the idea for today’s salad. With the lentils, there is no need to soak them but be careful not to overcook. They should hold their shape and have just a little bite to them. Homemade is always best when it comes to aioli but buying a good quality substitute is a good option too. Simply add a little zest and the juice of half a lemon. I like to sprinkle on microgreens or shredded basil, which complements all stone fruit. And, finally, a good grind of fresh pepper.