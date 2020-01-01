Oaty peach pancakes
( SERVES 5 )
Ingredients
|2
|Peaches
|¼ cup
|Water
|1 Tbsp
|Brown sugar
|1 pinch
|Cinnamon
|1 cup
|Flour, either white or spelt
|½ cup
|Wholemeal flour
|½ cup
|Rolled oats
|½ tsp
|Salt
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|½ tsp
|Baking soda
|1 cup
|Natural yoghurt, or ricotta
|1 cup
|Milk
|2
|Eggs
|1 Tbsp
|Cooking oil, a neutral oil, melted coconut oil works well
|1 tsp
|Pure vanilla extract
Directions
- Cut the peaches into thick slices, and place in a small saucepan. Add ¼ cup water, brown sugar and cinnamon. Bring up to a simmer, then simmer for a few minutes – you want the slices to retain their shape. Set aside.
- To make the pancake batter, combine flours, rolled oats, salt, baking powder and baking soda in a large bowl. Mix well. In a smaller separate bowl, mix the yoghurt or ricotta, milk, eggs, oil and vanilla. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and combine well.
- To cook the pancakes, heat a medium sized frying pan to a medium-high heat. Add butter or oil and a spoonful of pancake batter. Carefully add a few slices of peach onto each pancake. Flip each pancake once the top starts to bubble and the edges turn golden, lowering the heat if necessary. Repeat until all the mixture is used. Serve with your favourite pancake toppings.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/13938/Oaty-peach-pancakes/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation