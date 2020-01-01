Jellied fruit cups
This is a fun way to ensure the kids eat their fruit. There’s more fruit than jelly so we figure they’re not too bad.
Directions
- Mix your jelly crystals with boiling water according to packet instructions.
- Chop a selection of fresh fruit into bite-sized pieces. Do not use pineapple, kiwifruit or papaya as these have an enzyme that prevents the jelly from setting.
- Put your fruit into plastic containers and pour in enough jelly to just cover. Set overnight.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/13819/Jellied-fruit-cups/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
