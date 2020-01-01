Fish burgers with tomato and avocado salsa
( SERVES 4 )
Take homemade gourmet burgers to the next level with Tip Top’s Deluxe Burger Buns. We’ve filled our five and a half inches of lightly corn dusted Deluxe Burger Bun goodness with crispy, crumbed fish and a fresh tomato and avocado salsa for a burger with bite.
Ingredients
|½ cup
|Diced tomato
|2 tsp
|Finely chopped chilli, optional
|1
|Avocado, diced
|½ tsp
|Salt
|1 Tbsp
|Lime juice
|4 small
|Fish fillets
|1
|Egg
|1 large handful
|Flour, for coating
|1 large handful
|Panko breadcrumbs, for coating
|¼ cup
|Oil
|4
|Tip Top Deluxe Corn Dusted Burger Buns
|¼ cup
|Mayonnaise
|2 cups
|Shredded lettuce
Directions
- Make a salsa by mixing together the tomato, chilli, avocado, salt and lime juice and set aside.
- Cut the fish in to 6cm long pieces.
- Beat the egg with some salt and pepper. Place the flour and panko in separate bowls.
- Dip the fish in to the flour, then the egg, then the panko. Place the crumbed pieces on a plate.
- Heat a frying pan to medium. Add the oil and fry the fish until golden on both sides and just cooked through. Drain on paper towel.
- Slice the corn dusted buns in half and place in the pan cut-side down. Cook until lightly toasted (adding a little more oil if necessary).
- Spread mayonnaise on to the bottom half of each bun, top with lettuce, fish and tomato and avocado salsa. Place the top half of the bun on top.
Check out the other great products in our Summer Deluxe Range and join the $10,000 Build a Better Burger Challenge at tiptopburger.co.nz. For full prize details and full terms and conditions visit tiptopburger.co.nz
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/13661/Fish-burgers-with-tomato-and-avocado-salsa/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation