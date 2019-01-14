Raw beetroot and asparagus salad
( MAKES one bowl, to serve 6-8 people )
If I'm heading to a barbecue and am asked to take something, I always opt for easy, quick and low-maintenance when preparing them. Raw beetroot is on high rotate at present and the fennel in my garden is out of control, so I've made the most of it here. This makes a great base for a summer dinner at home - just add your favourite protein and enjoy.
Salad
|2 medium
|Beetroot, peeled
|1 bunch
|Asparagus, tough ends snapped off
|1 large bunch
|Fresh mint, finely chopped
|½ cup
|Walnut pieces, or chopped walnuts
|50 g
|Blue cheese, crumbled
Dressing
|3 Tbsp
|Pomegranate molasses
|2 Tbsp
|Balsamic vinegar
|1 squeeze
|Lemon juice
|1 pinch
|Sea salt
Directions
- Mix all the dressing ingredients together and set aside. You can also buy pomegranate balsamic reduction, I used Divinity brand from Matakana.
- Grate the beetroot using a food processor grating disc or a manual grater. Set aside in a bowl.
- Slice the asparagus into fine slices on a diagonal using the slicing disc, a mandolin, or a knife and a steady hand. Add to the beetroot.
- Add the mint, walnuts and blue cheese. Drizzle over the dressing and gently toss to combine.
