Old-fashioned chocolate fudge slice
( MAKES 50 small pieces )
Photo by Tam West
I find slices like these are handy to have in the fridge over the Christmas holidays as you can bring them out any time of the day. This recipe makes plenty, so make half quantity of the recipe if you prefer.
Ingredients
|2 cups
|Raisins, or sultanas
|¼ cup
|Sweet sherry, Spanish sherry is good here
|250 g
|Butter
|1 can
|Condensed milk
|2 Tbsp
|Dark cocoa powder
|2 packets
|Vanilla wine biscuits
Icing
|3 cups
|Icing sugar, sifted
|2 Tbsp
|Dark cocoa powder
|1 knob
|Butter
|1 Tbsp
|Boiling water, to thin as needed
Directions
- Line a 30cm x 20cm tin (or thereabouts) with baking paper.
- Place the raisins or sultanas in a small bowl and pour over the sherry. Cover and leave to soften for 30 minutes.
- In a large saucepan melt the butter, condensed milk and cocoa powder.
- Crush the vanilla wine biscuits in a food processor, leaving some pieces of biscuit a little larger. Stir crushed biscuits and the softened raisins with any remaining sherry through the butter mixture. When well combined, spoon into the prepared tin and spread evenly. Cover and refrigerate until firm.
- To make the icing, place the icing sugar, cocoa powder and butter in a bowl. Drizzle in enough boiling water to thin to a spreadable consistency.
- Spread icing over the set chocolate fudge slice in a thin layer and leave until the icing is set. Cover and return to the fridge.
- Chocolate fudge slice is best left in the fridge overnight before eating. (Actually, it improves with age so I find making plenty is a good idea.) Cut into small pieces as you require or cut up and place in an airtight container.
Comments
donna25added 1443 days ago
mine was perfect and everyone loved it
annegoughadded 1443 days ago
Have tried making this recipe twice and it does not set.
SandyCadded 1444 days ago
we made these but swapped raisins for marshmallows and nuts, sherry for a combo of baileys and kahlua. also added Mascarpone in the icing, because we had some...DELICIOUS!
motorhomeradded 1449 days ago
These are the nearest thing to the old fudge that we used to be able to buy years ago. Really nice and brings back memories.
