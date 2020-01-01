Gluten-free pizza always sounded like a crazy idea, but when I thought about polenta and how corn is such a Mexican staple food I got inspired. With a really spicy sauce it’s like a great big juicy corn chip covered in tasty toppings. Getting the base crisp on the bottom makes a big difference. The trick is to bake it on its own in a hot oven until the top goes crispy, and only then turn it upside down to add the sauce and toppings. I prefer pizza without cheese these days since it’s lighter and has a cleaner taste,. Give it a go if you haven’t tried it that way yet. This pizza reheats really well; the corn base gets nice and crunchy at the edges. The bases take a little while to make but they freeze well so you can make a supply to keep handy. This sauce is rich, smoky and quite hot thanks to the canned chipotle chillies (I use the La Morena chipotle in adobo sauce). It makes a great dip for tortilla chips so consider making a bigger batch and keeping some in the fridge.