Mexican corn pizza
( MAKES 2 )
Photo by Tam West
Gluten-free pizza always sounded like a crazy idea, but when I thought about polenta and how corn is such a Mexican staple food I got inspired. With a really spicy sauce it’s like a great big juicy corn chip covered in tasty toppings. Getting the base crisp on the bottom makes a big difference. The trick is to bake it on its own in a hot oven until the top goes crispy, and only then turn it upside down to add the sauce and toppings. I prefer pizza without cheese these days since it’s lighter and has a cleaner taste,. Give it a go if you haven’t tried it that way yet. This pizza reheats really well; the corn base gets nice and crunchy at the edges. The bases take a little while to make but they freeze well so you can make a supply to keep handy. This sauce is rich, smoky and quite hot thanks to the canned chipotle chillies (I use the La Morena chipotle in adobo sauce). It makes a great dip for tortilla chips so consider making a bigger batch and keeping some in the fridge.
Polenta base
|2 tsp
|Vege bouillon powder, Rapunzel brand is good
|1 cup
|Sweetcorn kernels, frozen
|1 cup
|Instant polenta
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Ground cumin
|1 tsp
|Ground coriander
|2 Tbsp
|Canola oil
|4 cloves
|Garlic, finely chopped
|1 medium
|Onion, finely chopped
|1 can
|Tomato puree, or passata, 400g
|2 Tbsp
|Chipotle peppers
|1 tsp
|Paprika
|2 tsp
|Salt
|1 tsp
|Cider vinegar
Toppings
|½ small
|Red onion, thinly sliced
|1 handful
|Olives
|2
|Spring onions, sliced
|1 serving
|Jalapeno chilli
|1
|Green pepper, or red, sweet, thinly sliced
|1 serving
|Coriander, chopped, to serve
Directions
- Heat oven to 230C. Bring 1½ cups water to a boil in a heavy pot. Add stock powder and dissolve, then add frozen corn and bring back to a boil. Stir constantly while adding the instant polenta, then turn down heat and keep stirring while cooking for 2 more minutes.
- Pour out on a board covered in baking paper. Cover with another sheet of baking paper and roll out to about 8mm thick. Remove top sheet of baking paper and sprinkle lightly with dry polenta, then bake for 25 minutes in hot oven until the top is crisp and lightly browned. Remove from oven and flip over so the crispy side becomes the bottom.
- Make the sauce while the bases crisp in the oven: Add the ground cumin and coriander to a medium-hot pan and toast for 15 seconds until they smell fragrant. Add the oil, garlic and onion and fry for a couple of minutes to soften. Add the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil then reduce heat to low and simmer for at least 30 minutes. When ready to use, add enough hot water to make the sauce pour slowly off a spoon — about quarter cup.
- Spread bases with sauce, add toppings and bake for 10 more minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with chopped coriander.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/13476/Mexican-corn-pizza/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
lavenderPieadded 730 days ago
Sounds & looks delicious, will,definitely be making this ASAP, thanks
terryusadded 1123 days ago
You have just reinvented the tradit ional sopa. A patty of corn masa with a variety of toppings.
curvatureadded 1690 days ago
Pass on all the coriander - gross
aaronbrunetadded 1652 days ago
Apparently whether you like or loath coriander is a genetic thing!
masterchefseanadded 1691 days ago
Hi Aaron. Great recipe but I'm sorry, you can't call it a pizza. There is a Mexican saying derived from the Portugese which says; A falta de pan, tortillas ("Where there is no bread, tortillas are fine"). The base whilst sounding tasty is certainly more or a torta (Italian) or Tortilla (Mexican)
aaronbrunetadded 1652 days ago
Thanks, and I agree with you, pizza is a sacred thing :) Perhaps we could call it Tortizza or something like that?
Join the conversation