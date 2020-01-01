Chocolate orange cheesecake
( SERVES 6 )
Photo by Tam West
A recent delivery of irresistible New Zealand cheeses had us talking cheeseboards and how much we love our Kiwi custom of serving platters laden with cheeses, dips, spreads, pastes — you name it — to nibble at over drinks with friends. The Zany Zeus cream cheese that was also part of the delivery turned our thoughts to cheesecake. In Nigella Express, Nigella Lawson tops her cheesecake with a jar of cherry preserve. It is a recipe I have adapted this basic cheesecake recipe and served many times with many different straight-out-of-a-jar toppings, or you can have no topping if you wish. We used Can Bech Preserves orange cacao spread, which is like a chocolate marmalade, to turn this into a chocolate orange cheesecake.
Ingredients
|250 g
|Chocolate digestives, or biscuit of choice
|150 g
|Butter, softened
|500 g
|Cream cheese
|1 tsp
|Vanilla
|1 tsp
|Lemon juice
|½ cup
|Icing sugar
|400 ml
|Cream
|1 jar
|Preserves, a low-sugar variety for the topping, I used Can Bech Preserves orange cacao spread
Directions
- Place the biscuits in the food processor and blitz to crumbs.
- Add the butter and blitz to combine.
- Press the mix into the base and a little up the sides of a 20cm springform cake tin.
- Beat the cream cheese, vanilla, lemon juice and icing sugar together until smooth.
- Beat the cream to soft peaks, and fold through the cream cheese mixture.
- Spoon this filling over the top of the biscuit base. Chill in the fridge overnight.
- To serve, unmould the cheesecake on to a serving plate and top with Can Bech's orange cacao preserve, or use your favourite low-sugar fruit preserve.
Cook's notes
- We used Can Bech Preserves orange preserves with cacao in this recipe - it is a Spanish range available from Sabato. The line of preserved figs, fruit preserves, jellies and chutneys is 100% natural without artificial colours. The orange cacao and raspbery cacao preserves are delicious, and there is a rose petal jelly that we're longing to try.
- Try using Nairn's dark chocolate chip oat biscuits for the base. These Scottish bikkies are wheat-free and relatively low in sugar. You can find them at speciality food stores and larger supermarkets.
Comments
heyrosadded 1707 days ago
I made this recipe and it was a total flop. It absolutely did not set. Poured it down the wastemaster and it was the consistency of thick custard. The absence of chocolate and orange (except for the fancy preserves) made me suspicious. What - in your recipe - would you think could have caused the non-setting after 24 hours in the fridge? Hugely embarrassed at the conclusion of our dinner. Not likely to trust Jo's recipes again.
heyrosadded 1729 days ago
Apart from the Preserves on top, there isn't any other orange in the recipe. If I want a chocolate topping, could I maybe use orange juice instead of lemon, and grate in a bit of peel?
Karenbelladded 1731 days ago
Recipe published in todays bite lists cream as an ingredient but has omitted the cream from the instruction. Found correct recipe on Your website.
SueWatsonadded 1732 days ago
this recipe seems a little incomplete? what is the dark topping please
Bite_teamadded 1731 days ago
Hi SueWatson - the dark topping used in this recipe is the Can Bech Preserves orange cacao spread - it's like a chocolate marmalade that is spread on the finished cheesecake.
