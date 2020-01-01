A recent delivery of irresistible New Zealand cheeses had us talking cheeseboards and how much we love our Kiwi custom of serving platters laden with cheeses, dips, spreads, pastes — you name it — to nibble at over drinks with friends. The Zany Zeus cream cheese that was also part of the delivery turned our thoughts to cheesecake. In Nigella Express, Nigella Lawson tops her cheesecake with a jar of cherry preserve. It is a recipe I have adapted this basic cheesecake recipe and served many times with many different straight-out-of-a-jar toppings, or you can have no topping if you wish. We used Can Bech Preserves orange cacao spread, which is like a chocolate marmalade, to turn this into a chocolate orange cheesecake.