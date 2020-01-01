Over the years I’ve learned just how versatile polenta can be. Here, I’ve used it as an alternative to pastry for the base of a tart. Bake it blind until set, then top with your favourite fillings. For me, blue cheese is a must, along with ricotta, tomatoes and rocket. Another tasty combination is smoked salmon with dill, courgettes and herbs. The options are endless, and this tart is perfect to whip up as a quick lunch dish.