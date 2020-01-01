Ricotta, tomato and rocket tart
( SERVES 6 )
Over the years I’ve learned just how versatile polenta can be. Here, I’ve used it as an alternative to pastry for the base of a tart. Bake it blind until set, then top with your favourite fillings. For me, blue cheese is a must, along with ricotta, tomatoes and rocket. Another tasty combination is smoked salmon with dill, courgettes and herbs. The options are endless, and this tart is perfect to whip up as a quick lunch dish.
Ingredients
|2 cups
|Stock, chicken or vegetable
|1 Tbsp
|Butter
|½ tsp
|Salt
|1 cup
|Polenta
|½ cup
|Grated parmesan cheese
Filling
|2
|Eggs
|100 g
|Ricotta cheese
|100 g
|Blue cheese
|½ cup
|Grated parmesan cheese
|4
|Tomatoes
|1 handful
|Rocket
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- Place the stock, butter and salt in a large pot. Bring to a simmer then, whisking to prevent lumps, pour in polenta in a steady stream. When the mixture is thick, remove from heat and add parmesan.
- Spoon polenta into a lined 23cm tart tin. Bake for 20 minutes until set.
- For the filling, whisk eggs with ricotta, half the blue cheese, parmesan, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Pour into the polenta base.
- Cut tomatoes into slices and chunks and place on top of filling. Bake for 35 minutes or until filling is just set. Remove and cool slightly before removing from tin.
- Sprinkle over remaining blue cheese and rocket. Serve warm or cold.
See more of Angela's polenta recipes
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/13409/Ricotta-tomato-and-rocket-tart/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
liltigeradded 1183 days ago
40minutes seems a long time to cook the polenta to start making the base... instant would be faster....
Bite_teamadded 1095 days ago
Hi Liltiger, Instant polenta would be fine here. Save your arm and some time, as you say. Either form would work in this recipe.
liltigeradded 1183 days ago
Other Forms of Polenta<br>Since regular polenta which requires a fair amount of time to cook properly, about 40 minutes of constant stirring, there are other forms of polenta sold. Instant or quick-cooking polenta has been pre-processed to reduce the cooking time, but many purists don't like the flavor and consistency as much. Prepared polenta is fully cooked and sold in tube-shaped packaging — this form is best sliced and fried, sauteed, grilled, or baked, as it has already passed the creamy, runny form when freshly cooked.
liltigeradded 1183 days ago
Can we use instant polenta?
Join the conversation