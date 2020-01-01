Kale, tomato and lemon magic one-pot spaghetti
( SERVES 4 )
I tend to agree with most things Nigel Slater says and I agree with him that Anna Jones’ A Modern Way to Cook is “brilliant”. I found her first book, A Modern Way to Eat, inspirational and here this London lass is again, with a whole new set of fresh and exciting vegetarian recipes that are easy to make and fit in with how many of us want to eat and cook right now. Here is a perfect example:
Ingredients
|400 g
|Spaghetti, or linguine
|400 g
|Cherry tomatoes
|2 large
|Lemons, unwaxed, zested
|100 ml
|Olive oil
|2 tsp
|Sea salt flakes, heaped
|400 g
|Kale leaves, or spinach
|1 bowl
|Parmesan cheese, to serve (Anna uses a vegetarian one)
Directions
- Put the pasta into the pan. Quickly and roughly chop the tomatoes in half and throw them into the pan. Add the lemon zest, oil and salt. Add 1 litre of boiling water, put a lid on the pan and bring to the boil. As soon as it comes to the boil, remove the lid and simmer on a high heat for 6 minutes, using a pair of tongs to turn the pasta every 30 seconds or so.
- Meanwhile, remove any tough stalks from the kale or spinach and roughly tear the leaves. Once the pasta has had 6 minutes, add the kale and continue to cook for 2 minutes.
- Once almost all the water has evaporated, take the pan off the heat and tangle into four bowls. If you like, top with a little parmesan.
This pasta is a complete revelation. The sauce is magically made from the pasta water and tomatoes as the pasta cooks all in one pan. The key is to measure your water carefully and to use the right pan: you need a large shallow saute pan or casserole large enough to fit the pasta lying down. A large deep frying pan or wok would work well too.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/13398/Kale-tomato-and-lemon-magic-onepot-spaghetti/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
mash4077added 766 days ago
Can't understand some of these comments! It was very tasty only problem I had was the pasta was not quite al dente (it was a little bit undercooked) but I'll just monitor this next time.
racheleadded 1625 days ago
My rating is probably a little unfair - but I tried this tonight with GF pasta and it was a complete disaster. In fairness, GF pasta often is!
kmullyadded 1634 days ago
Wow. This is revolutionary! I added some chicken livers cooked in a bit of sweet chilli sauce. Really tasty. It also saved a pot and left much less steam on the windows.
Pauldamanadded 1638 days ago
I made this last night. It was indeed a complete revelation to me, it was so stunningly bland, totally flavourless, and outrageously lame that I cried.<br><br>Spaghetti needs meat sauce, we all know that, but if you don't want meat with it spaghetti obviously needs very strong flavours, so it needs onions, garlic, pesto, chilli, peppers, herbs, semi dried tomatoes, vegan faux bacon flavouring, something, anything with flavour even an egg goddamit, an old shoe, something that would have somewhat rescued it. What on earth was I thinking spending 15 minutes making this watery tomato concoction lemony and kaley rubbery mess. Never again. <br><br>Get rid of the Kale and Lemon put in some bacon, egg, garlic and pepper and you might have a dish.<br><br>0.02 / 10
emma.mcgahanadded 1305 days ago
Paul'daman' by the looks of your photo, you've drained the tomatoes, or got a can with no tomato juice in it. That makes a world of difference. Also the type of kale is important, I don't get curly kale which in a recipe like this it does come out rubbery. I often add in shredded leftover roast chicken though and it does boost the flavour a bit more and gives it more substance for a dinner time dish.
Join the conversation