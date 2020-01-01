Oat and date slice
( MAKES 16 pieces )
Oats and dates are made for each other. As children our mother would make a delicious slice where dates — or apricots — were sandwiched between an oat, brown sugar and butter mixture and baked. It was divine. This version has no butter; instead I’ve used coconut oil so it’s a little healthier. Moist and nutty, this is one of those feel-good slices. It makes a perfect treat served mid-afternoon, with a cup of tea.
Ingredients
|30
|Dates, stoneless and dried
|1 cup
|Water, boiling
|3 Tbsp
|Coconut oil
|2 Tbsp
|Honey
|2 cups
|Rolled oats
|1 cup
|Raisins
|½ cup
|Walnuts, roughly chopped
|½ cup
|Sunflower seeds
|¼ cup
|Pumpkin seeds
|¼ cup
|Chia seeds
|2 tsp
|Cinnamon
Directions
- Preheat oven to 160C. Line a 20 x 30cm tin with baking paper.
- Soak the dates in the water for 10 minutes, then bring to a simmer for 5 minutes until completely soft. Add the coconut oil and honey to melt. Puree the date mix until smooth.
- In a large bowl combine the oats, raisins, walnuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds and cinnamon. Add the wet mixture to the dry, stirring well until it is combined. Place the mixture in the tin and press down evenly.
- Bake for 25 minutes until slightly golden. Cool before cutting into squares with a sharp knife.
