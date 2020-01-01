Oats and dates are made for each other. As children our mother would make a delicious slice where dates — or apricots — were sandwiched between an oat, brown sugar and butter mixture and baked. It was divine. This version has no butter; instead I’ve used coconut oil so it’s a little healthier. Moist and nutty, this is one of those feel-good slices. It makes a perfect treat served mid-afternoon, with a cup of tea.