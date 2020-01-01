Raspberry and lemon tarts
( SERVES 6 )
Photo by Babiche Martens
Raspberry and lemon tarts are one of my all-time standbys as I always have frozen berries on hand. The raspberries, of course, can be replaced with other berries. If it’s easier, make one large tart, and always serve with a bowl of whipped cream.
Pastry
|1½ cups
|Flour
|¼ cup
|Sugar
|80 g
|Butter, cut in cubes
|1
|Egg
Filling
|2
|Eggs
|¼ cup
|Sugar
|1
|Lemon, zest and juice
|1 cup
|Cream
|1 cup
|Frozen raspberries
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- Place flour, sugar and butter in a food processor and blitz until it becomes fine crumbs. Add egg and blitz to form dough. Line 6 x 8cm tart tins with dough. Bake blind for 15 minutes.
- Gently whisk together eggs, sugar, lemon and cream. Sprinkle raspberries into bottom of the tart tins. Gently pour filling into tins. Bake for 15-20 minutes until filling is just set.
tip
