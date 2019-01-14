Chocolate and coconut crispy slice
With no need to cream the butter and sugar this tasty slice can be whipped up in a flash, morning or night. This used to be my go to slice for morning and afternoon teas - it is also a great go to when you have forgotten the school bake sale - because the ingredients are usually on hand.
Ingredients
|250 g
|Butter
|1 cup
|Caster sugar
|¼ cup
|Cocoa powder
|2 cups
|Flour
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|2 cups
|Desiccated coconut, plus extra for topping
Icing
|3 cups
|Icing sugar
|¼ cup
|Cocoa powder
|2 Tbsp
|Butter
Directions
- Heat the oven to 180C. Grease and line a 34 x 24cm slice tin.
- Melt butter, sugar and cocoa over a gentle heat.
- Sift flour and baking powder in to a bowl. Add coconut and melted butter mixture and stir until combined.
- Press into the lined tin and smooth with the back of a spoon. Bake for 20-25 minutes until firm around the edges.
- Mix together the icing sugar, cocoa and butter with enough boiling water to form a smooth icing. Ice while warm and sprinkle with extra coconut.
More chocolate slices you might like
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/12817/Chocolate-and-coconut-crispy-slice/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
cptoddadded 1099 days ago
Really easy tasty slice, great for the lunch box.
Join the conversation