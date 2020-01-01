When you have run out of ideas for the feijoas that still are coming thick off the trees, or they are falling but a little small in size, try this feijoa buttermilk cake. Moist and delicious, it’s a great way to use the fruit to the end of its season. I have run over some with the lawnmower but I am still picking the best to use, scooping out the flesh to eat fresh, getting the last tastes before we have to wait another year. If you cannot get buttermilk add a tablespoon of lemon juice to a cup of milk and, voila, a home-made substitute.