Smoked chicken, avocado, bacon and walnut salad
( SERVES 4 )
If you’re anything like me, sometimes you don’t even start to think about dinner until it’s too late to be bothered with a trip to the supermarket. This quick, throw-together salad is always a hit, with flavoursome smoked chicken, avocado and crunchy nuts, all good ingredients to keep on standby when you need a quick dinner. Avocados are large and creamy at the moment, and the addition of salty, succulent bacon makes this salad hard to resist.
Ingredients
|1
|Red onion, sliced thinly
|2 Tbsp
|White wine vinegar, mixed with 2 tsp sugar
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|4 rashers
|Bacon, grilled until crispy
|1
|Chicken breast, smoked and shredded
|1
|Avocado
|½ cup
|Walnuts
|2 cups
|Croutons, home-made
|½ cup
|Fresh herbs, eg basil, parsley
Directions
- In a small bowl place the red onions and vinegar mix. Stir well and leave to sit for 20 minutes. This will extract the juices from the onion. Add the oil and this becomes your dressing.
- In a large bowl put the bacon, chicken, avocado, walnuts and croutons. Toss with the onions.
- Serve on a platter and garnish with fresh herbs.
