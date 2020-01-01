If you’re anything like me, sometimes you don’t even start to think about dinner until it’s too late to be bothered with a trip to the supermarket. This quick, throw-together salad is always a hit, with flavoursome smoked chicken, avocado and crunchy nuts, all good ingredients to keep on standby when you need a quick dinner. Avocados are large and creamy at the moment, and the addition of salty, succulent bacon makes this salad hard to resist.