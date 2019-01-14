Little pear and ginger puddings
( SERVES 6 )
I love using fresh ginger in baking and it is a delicious match with pears. These puddings are the perfect way to use up the pears that got away on you in the fruit bowl. I like to make individual cakes to cut down on cooking time and it helps to make the serving quick and simple. The ginger adds a nice spicy surprise, and these are best served with vanilla icecream or lightly whipped cream.
Ingredients
|120 g
|Butter
|60 g
|Dark brown sugar
|60 g
|Caster sugar
|2
|Eggs
|1 Tbsp
|Grated ginger
|120 g
|Self raising flour
|2
|Pears, peeled and diced
Sauce
|50 g
|Dark muscovado sugar
|200 ml
|Cream
Directions
- Preheat oven to 170C. Grease and line base of six 150ml moulds.
- Cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, then add ginger.
- Fold through flour and pears. Spoon mixture into moulds, filling them to the three-quarter mark. Place in oven and bake for 20 minutes. Remove and cool slightly before removing from moulds.
- To make the sauce, in a small pot combine sugar and cream. Slowly bring to a boil and cook for 2 minutes. Spoon over upturned cakes.
