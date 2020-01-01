Wholemeal buttermilk pancakes
( MAKES 8 )
Bursting with possible toppings, pancakes are always a winner. Bacon, banana and maple syrup as a combination is always popular, or simply lemon and sugar. Here, I have made wholemeal pancakes topped with stewed fruit that was sitting in the fridge. Blueberries will be disappearing from the shelves soon, so over winter I will use frozen ones.
Ingredients
|1 cup
|Wholemeal flour
|½ tsp
|Baking soda
|1½ tsp
|Baking powder
|½ tsp
|Cinnamon
|3
|Eggs
|½ tsp
|Vanilla
|1 cup
|Buttermilk
|1 serving
|Butter, to grease pan
Directions
- Place flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, eggs, vanilla and buttermilk in a large bowl. Beat with a whisk until smooth. Set aside to rest for 15 minutes.
- Melt a little butter in a frying pan. Add ¼ cup mixture to pan. Cook until top is starting to bubble, then flip and continue to cook. Stack pancakes while you cook the remainder.
- Serve with poached feijoa, blueberries or maple syrup, and sprinkle with icing sugar.
