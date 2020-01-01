Deluxe potato and kumara gratin
( SERVES 6 )
Photo by Babiche Martens
Kumara and potatoes are a great combination, whether mashed together, tossed through a salad or as the base in a soup. Here, I have sliced them thinly, and layered them with garlic, onions, herbs and plenty of cream. It’s a little decadent, but it's good to indulge over a long weekend or when you are entertaining. Be warned though, once you have had this dish made with cream there is no going back. If the idea of cream is too much for you, you can use half cream and half milk.
Ingredients
|2 large
|Potatoes, peeled and sliced thinly
|2 large
|Kumara, peeled and sliced thinly
|1
|Onion, sliced
|4 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|1 tsp
|Chopped thyme
|200 ml
|Cream
|½ cup
|Grated parmesan cheese
Directions
- Set oven to 170C. Lightly grease a 20 x 20cm ovenproof baking dish.
- Place a layer of potatoes in the dish, then layers of kumara and onion. Season with a little salt, then repeat the layers until all ingredients are used.
- Sprinkle with garlic and thyme. Season again with salt and pepper and pour cream over. Cover with tin foil and bake for 50 minutes. Remove the foil and sprinkle over the parmesan. Continue to cook for 30-40 minutes until the top is lightly browned and a small knife can be inserted easily in the middle.
- Remove from the oven and allow to sit for 10 minutes.
See Angela's other Easter recipes
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/12521/Deluxe-potato-and-kumara-gratin/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation