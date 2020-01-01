Kumara and potatoes are a great combination, whether mashed together, tossed through a salad or as the base in a soup. Here, I have sliced them thinly, and layered them with garlic, onions, herbs and plenty of cream. It’s a little decadent, but it's good to indulge over a long weekend or when you are entertaining. Be warned though, once you have had this dish made with cream there is no going back. If the idea of cream is too much for you, you can use half cream and half milk.