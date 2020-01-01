Home
Mediterranean roast veges with spiced lamb
( SERVES 3 )
This is a classic way to eat vegetables and is just as good with or without the lamb. You could add your favourite grain or pasta to bulk it up.
Roast vegetables
Lamb
To serve
Directions
For the vegetables
- Heat oven to 200C. Place all vegetables in a roasting tray. Add salt and pepper, and drizzle over olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Gently toss together.
- Place in the oven and roast for about 40 minutes, tossing once during cooking time.
For the lamb
- With a mortar and pestle or a spice grinder, mix together the cumin, garlic flakes, dried rosemary, mustard seeds, green peppercorns and sea salt.
- Put the lamb chunks in a bowl and add the olive oil and the spice mix, making sure the lamb is well coated.
- Heat a frying pan to medium-high heat, and stir-fry the lamb until cooked through — about 10 minutes.
To serve
- Place the baby spinach leaves on a serving dish, and add the roasted vegetables. Serve with lamb on top or on the side, and garnish with crumbled feta.
