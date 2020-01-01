Panko crumbed chicken tenders with honey mustard
( SERVES 4 )
We know at our place, chicken nuggets are really popular, but our version is a little less naughty. The children have fun dipping them in the egg wash then into the crumbs. It can be a bit messy but it’s a great way to get them eating unprocessed food.
Honey mustard suace
Crumbed chicken
|¼ cup
|Flour
|1
|Egg
|1 cup
|Panko breadcrumbs
|800 g
|Chicken tenders
|1 serving
|Oil, for frying
Directions
- To make the honey mustard dipping sauce, mix all the ingredients and set aside.
- Place flour in a shallow dish. Beat egg in another shallow dish. In a third shallow dish, place the panko crumbs and generously season with salt and pepper.
- Coat chicken with flour; dip into egg mixture, then coat with panko crumbs.
- Heat the oil in a fry pan and cook the chicken tenders. They should take about 2 minutes on each side or until the juices run clear. Serve with the dipping sauce.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/12388/Panko-crumbed-chicken-tenders-with-honey-mustard/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation