Herbed chicken, bacon and pineapple burgers
( MAKES 2 )
Warren Elwin turns chicken in to some winning TV dinners for those eating in front of the sport.
Ingredients
|1
|Chicken breast, large
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed
|1
|Lemon, zest of
|½ cup
|Chopped fresh herbs
|4 rashers
|Bacon
|¼
|Pineapple, sliced thinly
To serve
Directions
- Cut chicken breast into thick slices, and season with salt and pepper, garlic, the lemon zest, and herbs. Marinate for 30 minutes.
- Fry bacon, remove bacon and keep warm. Fry chicken in the bacon fat until just cooked. Remove and fry thin slices of pineapple.
- Toast panini buns and brush with tomato relish. Layer up with avocado, coleslaw, chicken strips, bacon and pineapple.
katamai4u50added 1663 days ago
Thank you for all the amazing and tasty recipies.Kia kaha
