Green chicken curry
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Tamara West
Warren Elwin turns chicken in to some winning TV dinners for those eating in front of the sport.
Ingredients
|5 Tbsp
|Thai green curry paste, (or less to taste)
|1 bunch
|Coriander root
|2 cloves
|Garlic
|1 knob
|Fresh ginger, small
|1 piece
|Lemongrass, root
|2
|Kaffir lime leaves, chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Palm sugar
|2
|Limes
|1 serving
|Coconut
|1
|Eggplant, chopped
|4
|Spring onions, chopped
|1 serving
|Sesame oil
|4
|Boneless chicken thighs, sliced
|1 cup
|Chicken stock
|1 cup
|Coconut milk
|1 handful
|Green beans, sliced
|4 servings
|Egg noodles, cooked
Directions
- Blitz green curry paste, the coriander, garlic, ginger, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, palm sugar and the zest and juice of a lime with a little of the coconut milk to form a smooth paste.
- Fry eggplant and spring onions in sesame oil until coloured. Add curry paste and cook, stirring, for 2-3 minutes.
- Add chicken thighs, chicken stock, and the rest of the coconut milk and simmer until chicken is cooked.
- Add a handful of sliced green beans and serve on cooked egg noodles with coriander leaves, and a squeeze of lime juice.
