Chicken rice bowl
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Tamara West
Warren Elwin's chicken bowl is great for a casual dinner in front of the telly.
Marinade
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|1 knob
|Ginger, grated
|1 Tbsp
|Soy sauce
|1 Tbsp
|Sesame oil
|1 Tbsp
|Rice vinegar
|1 Tbsp
|Korean chili paste, (or miso paste)
|½
|Lemon, juice of
|4
|Boneless chicken thighs, sliced
To serve
|1 bag
|Baby kale
|4
|Baby cucumber, cut into chunks
|1 tsp
|Sea salt flakes
|1 tsp
|Sugar
|2 cups
|Sushi rice
|3 Tbsp
|Rice vinegar
|2 Tbsp
|Mirin
|2 Tbsp
|Sesame seeds
|2 sheets
|Nori, shredded
Directions
- Whisk together the garlic, ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, rice vinegar, Korean chilli paste and lemon juice. Add enough sauce to coat the sliced chicken thighs and leave to marinate for 30 minutes or, better still, overnight.
- Steam baby kale until just tender, cool then toss with a little sesame oil and pepper.
- Toss chopped cucumbers with salt and sugar and leave to pickle for 15 minutes then drain.
- Cook sushi rice and season with rice vinegar and mirin.
- Sear the marinated chicken in a hot pan with a little oil until cooked through.
- To serve, arrange the rice in 4 bowls and top with chicken, kale, cucumber and nori. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and drizzle with extra sauce.
Tip
Check out Ray McVinnie's video on 'How to cook the perfect white rice'.
Check out more of Warren Elwin's chicken TV dinners:
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/12374/Chicken-rice-bowl/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation