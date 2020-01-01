Sticky basil chicken
( SERVES 4 )
Try to hunt out some Thai basil, the aroma really lifts the dish. Serve with your favourite steamed green vegetables and rice.
Ingredients
|8
|Chicken thighs, bone-in
|2 Tbsp
|Cooking oil
|1 Tbsp
|Fish sauce
|2 Tbsp
|Soy sauce
|2
|Red chillies, thinly sliced
|5 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|1 cup
|Basil leaves
|¼ cup
|Thai basil leaves
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180C. In a roasting dish, place the chicken, skin side up.
- Pour over the oil, fish sauce, and soya sauce.
- Sprinkle over the chilli and the garlic. Rub in gently and crack black pepper over it.
- Roast in the oven for about 30 minutes, until chicken is golden. Add most of the basil and return to the oven for another 10 minutes.
- Garnish with remaining basil and serve.
