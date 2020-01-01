Plum and coconut cake
( SERVES 8 )
Photo by Babiche Martens
For this gluten-free plum and coconut cake, I used plums bought from a stall on the side of the road. There are more varieties of plums than any other stonefruit and any would be perfect in this cake. The mixture may seem a little dry, but the plums will produce juice during cooking to moisten the cake. You will find coconut flour in the health-food section of your local supermarket or in a specialty health store.
For the cake
|150 g
|Coconut flour
|80 g
|Ground almonds
|120 g
|Sugar
|½ tsp
|Mixed spice
|1 tsp
|Baking soda
|1¼ cups
|Soy milk
|1 tsp
|Vanilla
|3 Tbsp
|Coconut oil, softened
|1 Tbsp
|White vinegar
|1½ cups
|Plums, chopped
For the icing
|1 cup
|Icing sugar
|1 cup
|Desiccated coconut
|2 Tbsp
|Coconut oil
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|¼ cup
|Dried plum, to garnish
|¼ cup
|Desiccated coconut, to garnish
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 22cm tin with baking paper.
- In a large bowl combine the flour, almonds, sugar, spice and baking soda.
- Whisk together the soy milk, vanilla, oil, and vinegar. Pour into the dry ingredients and gently stir. Fold through the plums.
- Tip the mixture into the tin and flatten the top with the back of a spoon. The mixture is quite dry, don't be alarmed. Place into the oven for 40-45 minutes until lightly browned. Remove and cool in the tin.
- To make the icing - mix the icing sugar, coconut, coconut oil and lemon juice together well. Spread on the cooled cake and decorate with dried plums and toasted coconut.
- You can buy dried fruit, but it is fun to dry your own in the oven. I sprinkled these slices of plum with sugar as they were a little tart, and then dried them overnight on a baking tray at 50C. If they are really crispy and dry, try blending them to a powder.
tip
Comments
Jettaruadded 1642 days ago
This cake was a total fail for me. It didn't stick together at all and I just ended up with a dry crumbly waste of ingredients.
