Festive whiskey cocktail
Impress the in-laws with these Christmas themed drinks, designed by the lovely folk at Mt Albert's Cosset Cafe.
Whiskey cocktail: Cosset's Hibiscus ginger and clove syrup is made using dried hibiscus flower, whole cloves, fresh ginger root and organic sugar.
Directions
- Layer ice cubes and generous slices of orange (blood orange works beautifully) into a highball glass.
- Into the glass measure: 30ml of Hibiscus, ginger and clove syrup and 15ml of Irish whiskey.
- Top with soda water and stir.
Leave out the whiskey and it's still delicious.
