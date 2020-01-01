Warm roasted vegetable salad
Photo by Tamara West
Ingredients
|1
|Eggplant
|1 small
|Cauliflower
|1
|Fennel bulb
|1 small
|Celeriac
|1 bunch
|Baby carrot
|12
|Shallots
|1 serving
|Olive oil
|1 serving
|Fresh thyme, sage or rosemary
|1 bunch
|Asparagus
|1
|Lemon, zest and juice
|1 splash
|Balsamic vinegar
|1 serving
|Chopped fresh coriander, or parsely
Directions
- Cut eggplant, cauliflower, fennel bulb, celeriac, baby carrots and shallots into even-sized pieces. Place in a large roasting dish and liberally douse in olive oil and freshly ground black pepper.
- Mix in lots of fresh thyme, sage or rosemary stalks and roast in a 200C oven until completely tender, turning them over occasionally and adding asparagus at the half way mark.
- Place the veges in a serving dish, mix through the zest and juice of a lemon, a splash of balsamic vinegar, some fresh coriander or parsley and some salt to taste.
- Serve warm or at room temperature
