Tahini dressing
( MAKES ¾ cup )
Kathy Paterson presents a long, hot summer’s worth of vinaigrettes and salad dressings. Good for grain and rice salads and for mushrooms. Keeps 2-3 days in the fridge.
Ingredients
|¼ cup
|Tahini
|¼ cup
|Water
|1 Tbsp
|Toasted sesame oil
|1 Tbsp
|Light soy sauce
|1 Tbsp
|Rice vinegar
|1 tsp
|Liquid honey
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed
|1 tsp
|Fresh ginger, grated
|1 Tbsp
|Toasted sesame seeds
Directions
Place all ingredients except sesame seeds in a blender and blend until smooth. Stir through sesame seeds. Add more water to thin if necessary.
