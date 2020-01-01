Barbecue beets and bean salad
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Doug Sherring
My friend Claire shared this recipe, which I’ve adapted from just beets, beans, mint and feta. I’ve been known to buy all those things at the supermarket en route to a barbecue and assemble it there! Such a classic flavour combination, this one always goes down a treat. Assemble this salad on the plate you’re going to serve it on.
Ingredients
|2 handfuls
|Green beans, ends removed
|1 can
|Baby beetroot, approx 400g
|¼ cup
|Fresh mint, roughly chopped
|½ cup
|Walnuts, chopped and dry roasted in a pan
|50 g
|Feta, crumbled
|1 pinch
|Flaky sea salt
|½ tsp
|Black sesame seeds
|1 drizzle
|Oil, use a good quality oil such as avocado, pumpkin seed or olive
Directions
- Cook the beans in a pot of salted boiling water for 5 minutes. Rinse under cold water and drain well. Scatter on your serving plate.
- Drain the tinned beetroot and chop any large pieces in half. Assemble on the plate with the beans. Sprinkle with sea salt.
- Finely chop the mint and sprinkle all over.
- Crumble over the feta and sprinkle over the walnuts, then scatter the black sesame seeds.
- Drizzle over the oil and serve immediately.
