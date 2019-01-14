Seed crackers (gluten and dairy free)
Rather than using both chia and flax seeds you could use just half a cup of one. It is important to include one or the other because they are what break down and bind everything together.
Ingredients
|½ cup
|Sunflower seeds
|½ cup
|Pumpkin seeds
|¼ cup
|Sesame seeds
|¼ cup
|Poppy seeds
|¼ cup
|Linseed / flaxseed
|¼ cup
|Chia seeds
|½ tsp
|Salt
|1 cup
|Water
|1 serving
|Flaky sea salt, to sprinkle
Directions
- Heat oven to 170C. Place all the seeds and the salt in a bowl, pour in water and mix to combine. Leave for 15 minutes for the chia and flax seeds to soften and bind everything together.
- Tip out on to a baking paper-lined oven tray and spread out as thin as possible (around 4mm thick) and sprinkle with some flaky sea salt. Bake for 30 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and slice into crackers, then return to the oven to cook for another 20-30 minutes until crisp and golden. Remove to a rack to cool then store in an airtight container.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/11727/Seed-crackers-gluten-and-dairy-free/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
cgrinteradded 298 days ago
Excellent recipe. I add a quarter of a cup extra chia and half a cup extra water just to bind it better.
KatePerthadded 420 days ago
I found the mixture to be a bit too wet, would probably put less water next time. I added some Nutritional yeast for a slightly cheesy flavour. Good if you are vegan
Onebusymama26added 483 days ago
These are absolutely delicious!
Annmckadded 639 days ago
Timing of separation is important. Very good flavour. I used a second sheet of baking paper (if you care brand) to flatten
Join the conversation