Peanut and ginger noodle salad
This flavoursome combination uses packet noodles — buckwheat or egg noodles work well — and fresh spring veges.
Peanut and ginger dressing
|1 Tbsp
|Sesame oil
|1 Tbsp
|Rice vinegar
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|1 Tbsp
|Peanut butter
|1 Tbsp
|Honey
|1 Tbsp
|Fresh ginger, grated
|1 tsp
|Soy sauce
|1 tsp
|Mirin
Noodles
|1 packet
|Noodles, buckwheat or egg noodles work well
|1 drizzle
|Sesame oil
|1 bunch
|Asparagus
|1 packet
|Snow peas
|1 serving
|Roasted capsicum
|1 serving
|Spring onion, chopped, to taste
|1 bunch
|Fresh herbs
Directions
- Make a peanut and ginger dressing by mixing sesame oil, rice vinegar, lemon juice, peanut butter, honey and freshly grated ginger, with soy sauce and mirin in a screwtop jar. Shake well and chill.
- Cook and refresh your noodles as per packet instructions. Once cool, toss the noodles with a little sesame oil.
- Add blanched, chopped spring veges such as asparagus and snow peas, roasted capsicum, chopped spring onion and lots of fresh herbs.
- Add the dressing at the picnic to keep it extra fresh.
