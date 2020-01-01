Black bean quesadillas
( SERVES 4 )
With a packet of tortilla on hand, quesadilla are the quickest thing to make for an easy lunch. I will often stick two together with pesto, ham and cheese and place into a hot frying pan for three minutes each side, and then cut in wedges and eat. These black bean ones are a little more substantial but well worth taking a few more minutes. Taco seasoning is available from all supermarkets in varying heats. Add chicken or shredded pork for the meat eater. Up to your interpretation, but guaranteed to keep everyone in the family happy. When your teenagers are hungry, let them loose in the kitchen to make these.
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Oil
|1
|Onion, chopped
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed
|1
|Green chilli, chopped finely
|1 Tbsp
|Taco seasoning mix
|1 tin
|Chopped tomatoes, 420g
|1 tsp
|Sugar
|420 g
|Canned black beans
|1 cup
|Corn kernels
|2
|Spring onions, sliced
|½ cup
|Fresh coriander, chopped, plus extra to serve
|1½ cups
|Tasty cheese, grated
|4 large
|Tortilla wraps
|150 g
|Sour cream, to serve
Directions
- Heat the oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the onion, garlic and chilli. Cook for 4 or 5 minutes until softened. Add the taco seasoning, tomatoes and sugar. Cook for 10 minutes until the mixture has thickened.
- Add the black beans and corn. Continue to cook for 5 minutes. Stir through the spring onions and coriander then season with salt and pepper.
- Heat the tortillas in the oven for 3 minutes to make them pliable.
- Spread the mixture over the soft tortilla. Sprinkle over the cheese and coriander. Fold the tortilla in half, then half again.
- Place onto a baking tray and back into the oven for 8-10 minutes until the cheese is melted and the tortilla a little crispy.
- Enjoy hot with a dollop of sour cream.
