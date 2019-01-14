Butterflied lamb with mint sauce
( SERVES 6 )
Lamb is one of our spring highlights. Butterflying it and cooking it in the oven or on the barbecue outside is quick and is the quintessential flavour of spring.
Lamb
|2 kgs
|Butterflied boneless leg of lamb
|1 head
|Garlic, cloves bruised
|2 stalks
|Fresh rosemary
|1
|Olive oil
Mint sauce
|1 cup
|Fresh mint, finely chopped
|4 tsp
|Caster sugar
|¼ cup
|Water, boiling
|¾ cup
|White wine vinegar
Directions
Lamb
- To cook the lamb, pre-heat the oven to 180C. Chop the garlic and rosemary and rub over the lamb. Season with salt and pepper. Place the lamb leg skin-side down on a rack in a roasting pan. Bake for 15 minutes.
- Turn lamb skin side up and roast for another 15 minutes, to the desired degree of pinkness. Allow at least 20 minutes resting before carving.
Mint sauce
- Combine the mint and caster sugar in a pot.
- On a medium heat add the boiling water and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Add the vinegar and mix well. Allow the sauce to stand for 30 minutes to infuse the flavour.
