Meyer lemons are good in this recipe as they have a sweet flavour and low acidity. Preserving lemons softens the bitter outer skins, making them suitable for eating. Only use the outer skin (remove flesh), and rinse before chopping or slicing. A butterflied chicken will take less time to cook that a whole chicken. Learn how to make your own preserved lemons here. This recipe forms part of our April 22 meal planner, created in partnership with New World.

If you haven’t heard them by name before, meyer lemons are New Zealand’s most popular lemon variety, grown in our warmer places like Bay of Plenty and the Far North. The season has just started so look for them at your local New World store now