Lime and chilli fish
( SERVES 4 )
A quick and economical fish dish for a busy weeknight.
Ingredients
|4 fillets
|White fish
|2
|Limes
|3 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|¼ cup
|Sweet chilli sauce
|2 tsp
|Fish sauce
|2 Tbsp
|Oil
|3 Tbsp
|Toasted sesame seeds
Directions
- Season fish with salt and pepper, then lay in the base of a large flat dish.
- In a small bowl, combine lime juice, garlic, sweet chilli sauce and fish sauce, then brush this mixture over the fish.
- Heat oil in a frying pan and cook fish for 2 minutes each side or until cooked through. Sprinkle fish with sesame seeds and serve with extra lime wedges.
