Calzone
( SERVES 8 )
Photo by Babiche Martens
Calzone makes a tasty surprise as you can fill them with whatever you want, great if the kids have friends over. They can pick their own fillings, which could be as simple as pizza sauce, ham, mushroom and cheese. You can always hide a few vegetables, too. Or make a filling like I've done here: lamb with mushrooms and mozzarella. Fold the light dough and bake. This dough has only one rising time, which makes the process quicker.
Dough
|1½ tsp
|Yeast
|1 tsp
|Sugar
|75 ml
|Water, warm
|2 Tbsp
|Oil
|2 cups
|Flour, plus extra for kneading
|1 tsp
|Salt
Filling
|1 tsp
|Oil
|1
|Onion, finely chopped
|1 clove
|Crushed garlic
|400 g
|Lamb, minced
|1 cup
|Carrot, grated
|¼ cup
|Water
|2 Tbsp
|Tomato paste
|1 tsp
|Worcestershire sauce
|1 cup
|Mushroom, sliced
|1½ cups
|Mozzarella cheese, grated
|1
|Egg, to brush
Directions
- Combine yeast and sugar. Sprinkle on to the warm water. Leave in a warm place for 10 minutes until frothy. Add oil.
- In a large bowl place flour and salt. Pour liquid into centre of the dough and combine until you have a soft dough. Place on to a floured board and knead for 5-8 minutes using a little extra flour as required until smooth. Place dough into a lightly oiled bowl, cover and put into a warm place for 1 hour or until doubled in size.
- To make filling, heat oil in a frying pan, add onion and garlic. Cook for 2 or 3 minutes until softened. Add lamb, and using a fork to separate meat, cook until lightly brown and cooked through. Add carrot and water. Continue to cook until carrot has softened. Remove from heat, stir through tomato paste, worcestershire sauce, mushrooms and season with salt and pepper.
- Preheat an oven to 200C.
- Divide dough into eight pieces. Roll each out into approximately 15cm circles. On half of the dough place lamb mince with a sprinkling of mozzarella. Wet edges, fold dough over and stick edges together. Brush top with egg. Place on to baking tray.
- Put into oven for 15-20 minutes until calzones are golden and puffed.
- Serve hot with tomato sauce.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/11100/Calzone/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation