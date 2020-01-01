Calzone makes a tasty surprise as you can fill them with whatever you want, great if the kids have friends over. They can pick their own fillings, which could be as simple as pizza sauce, ham, mushroom and cheese. You can always hide a few vegetables, too. Or make a filling like I've done here: lamb with mushrooms and mozzarella. Fold the light dough and bake. This dough has only one rising time, which makes the process quicker.