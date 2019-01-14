Lemon roulade with lemon curd cream
( SERVES 8 )
This roulade is light in texture with a slightly tart lemon finish – perfect for the end of this meal. The lemon curd makes 2 x 1-cup capacity jars.
Lemon roulade
|6
|Eggs, separated
|¼ cup
|Caster sugar
|1
|Lemon, freshly zested
|½
|Lemon, freshly juiced
|¼ cup
|Flour
|1
|Icing sugar, for sprinkling
|200 ml
|Whipped cream
|¼ cup
|Lemon curd
|½ cup
|Frozen raspberries, I used Fresh As freeze-dried raspberries, optional
Lemon curd
|1 cup
|Caster sugar
|115 g
|Butter
|2
|Lemons, freshly zested and juiced
|3
|Eggs, lightly beaten
Directions
Lemon roulade
- Heat the oven to 180C. Grease and line with baking paper a 34cm x 24cm swiss roll tin.
- Beat egg yolks, caster sugar, lemon zest and juice together until pale and thick. (An electric mixer is good here.)
- Sift in the flour and gently fold through egg yolk mixture.
- Beat egg whites to form stiff peaks, then fold 1 large tablespoon through the egg yolk mixture to soften. Gently fold through remaining egg whites.
- Pour in to the prepared tin and smooth top. Place in the oven and bake for 10 minutes or until springy to the touch. Remove from the oven and leave to sit for 2-3 minutes.
- Place a piece of baking paper on a wire rack and sprinkle paper with icing sugar. Turn cake out on to paper, then gently remove the paper that it was cooked in. Leave to cool.
- Combine the whipped cream and lemon curd (leaving a slightly marbled effect), and spread over cake, leaving a 5cm border at the end farthest away from you. Sprinkle over the raspberries, if using.
- Using the paper to help you, roll up to make a roulade. Cut into slices for serving. Serve with extra whipped cream if wished.
Lemon curd
- Place the sugar, butter, lemon zest and strained juice in a heavy-based saucepan.
- Place on a low heat and cook slowly until the sugar is dissolved and the butter has melted. Do not let the mixture boil. Remove the saucepan from the heat.
- Using a sieve, strain the eggs in to the mixture and stir well with a wooden spoon (one kept for sweet foods only).
- Return the saucepan to the heat and cook the mixture over a medium heat until thick, stirring constantly.
- Pour into hot, sterilised jars and allow to cool completely before placing on tight-fitting lids. Keep refrigerated. Lemon curd is best eaten within 10 days.
