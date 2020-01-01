Swedish cinnamon rolls
( MAKES 24 )
Photo by Tamara West
If you only make one yeasty scroll, make it this yeasty scroll. Scalding the milk gives a particularly soft, pillowy result, and the cardamom lends the cinnamon a whole extra dimension.
Dough
|300 ml
|Milk
|120 g
|Butter
|3 tsp
|Active dried yeast
|750 g
|Plain flour
|½ cup
|Sugar
|1 tsp
|Salt
|2 tsp
|Ground cardamom
|1
|Egg, beaten
Filling
|100 g
|Butter, softened
|⅓ cup
|Sugar
|2 Tbsp
|Cinnamon
Glaze
|1
|Egg
|2 Tbsp
|Water
|1
|Sugar, to sprinkle
Directions
- Bring milk almost to boil, then pour into a bowl and stir in the butter until melted. When this mixture is lukewarm, whisk in the yeast to dissolve. Add remaining dough ingredients to a mixer bowl and pour in the yeast mixture. Using dough hook, knead at a slow speed for 10 minutes to make a soft ball of dough (adjust with a little water or flour if dough is too stiff or too sticky). Cover dough and leave to rise at room temperature for an hour.
- Roll out dough on a lightly floured work surface to a 50cm x 20cm rectangle. Spread softened butter evenly over dough, then mix sugar and cinnamon together and sprinkle evenly over the butter.
- Starting with the long edge, roll up the dough into a scroll. Cut into about 24 even pieces. Place each roll, cut side up, in a paper-lined large muffin tin*. Cover with a clean cloth and allow to prove for up to an hour or until doubled in size.
- Beat egg with water and brush tops of rolls to glaze. Sprinkle with some sugar. Bake at 200C for 30 minutes until golden brown. Cool on a rack. Serve with coffee.
Note
Rolls can also be arranged in 2x paper-lined brownie pans. Baking will take about 50 minutes.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/10947/Swedish-cinnamon-rolls/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation