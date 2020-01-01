Brussels sprout, kale and pecan salad
( SERVES 4 )
From a brussels sprout and fontina cheese danish for breakfast in downtown LA, to mashed and baked in a pizza oven in Boston, or even flash fried with ‘fish caramel’ in Austin, the brussels sprout was the humble hipster on Warren Elwin’s recent trip back to the States.
Nuts
|100 g
|Pecans, or any other nut
|1 Tbsp
|Honey
|1 dash
|Olive oil
Dressing
|5
|Anchovies
|1 Tbsp
|Dijon mustard
|1
|Lemon, zest and juice of
|⅓ cup
|Olive oil
Greens
|1 handful
|Brussels sprout, ends cut off
|1 handful
|Kale leaves, or cavolo nero leaves, finely shredded
|1 handful
|Flat leaf (Italian) parsley
Directions
Nuts
- Toss pecans (or other nuts) with some freshly grated black pepper, honey and olive oil.
- Bake in a hot oven until honey caramelises.
- Remove and place on baking paper, sprinkle with sea salt and cool.
Dressing
- In the food processor blitz anchovies with dijon mustard and the lemon zest and juice until smooth.
- Slowly add olive oil to form a dressing.
Greens
- For the brussels sprouts, peel all the outer leaves whole into a salad bowl, then shred and add the rest.
- Add kale or cavolo nero leaves and Italian parsley leaves.
Serve
Break the pecans into the greens, and toss well with a generous amount of dressing.
