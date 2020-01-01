Sugarless banana loaf
( SERVES 10 )
Photo by Babiche Martens
This loaf is quick to make and keeps well in an airtight container, making it perfect for packed lunches and snacks. If you are serving this on plates, a great big dollop of Greek yoghurt is a fabulous finishing touch.
Ingredients
|50 g
|Dates, soaked in hot water for 15 minutes
|3
|Bananas, ripe
|2 Tbsp
|Agave syrup, or honey
|50 g
|Butter, softened
|2
|Eggs, large
|1 tsp
|Vanilla essence/extract
|90 g
|Self raising flour
|90 g
|Wholemeal flour
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 22cm x 11cm loaf tin with baking paper.
- Drain the dates and place into a blender. Add the agave and bananas and blend until almost smooth. (A few chunks of banana and date in the mix are okay.)
- Add butter, eggs and vanilla essence and blend to combine.
- Into a bowl place the flours and baking powder. Pour in the wet mixture and stir gently until well combined.
- Place into your lined loaf tin, smooth the top. Cook for 50 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. Remove and cool in the tin for 10 minutes.
- Serve warm or cold with yoghurt. Keep in an airtight container.
Comments
Fannieadded 846 days ago
Awesome recipe! I added some walnuts for some crunch and an additional egg as mine weren't large. Moist and delicious!
Bluebell12added 1476 days ago
I think it means no refined sugars.
luvcookingadded 1762 days ago
Nice. I made it into a 22cm square cake tin. Turned out beautifully moist, soft and springy and cooked quicker too. Even the 'sugar' eaters devoured the cake and couldn't tell it had no refined sugar added. Will definately make again.
monkey1956added 1815 days ago
Instead of the syrup use stevia, the sugar from the bananas and dates is fructose not sucrose and some fructose is fine to consume.
