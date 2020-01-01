Lentil and quinoa salad
Lentils are a type of legume and they come in different shapes and sizes. They are favoured for their quick cooking time and ability to absorb flavours.
|1 cup
|Brown lentils, cooked
|1 cup
|Quinoa, cooked
|1 cup
|Basil, chopped
|1 cup
|Parsley, chopped
|¼ cup
|Coriander, chopped
|¼ cup
|Mint, chopped
|1
|Spring onion, finely chopped
|½ cup
|Cucumber, chopped
|3
|Medjool dates, fresh, sliced (optional)
|½ cup
|Red capsicum, chopped
|½ cup
|Cashew nuts, raw
Dressing
|3 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|½
|Lemon, juice of
Directions
- Mix all ingredients together.
- Pur dressing over and season with salt and pepper.
Comments
casper05added 2115 days ago
This sounds brilliant. Adore both quinoa and lentils. Have used quinoa for years - long before it cam into vogue. Stocked it in my health shop which I owned and had people wondering. This is a great recipe - on the menu for tomorrow. Many thanks.
Bite_teamadded 2115 days ago
Fantastic - let us know how you get on!
