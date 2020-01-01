Baked chicken with tomatoes, aubergine and olives
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Babiche Martens
This Italian-inspired dish makes a fabulous weekday meal - you can whip it up in no time at all.
Ingredients
|1
|Aubergine, sliced 1cm thick
|¼ cup
|Oil
|8
|Boneless chicken thighs, skinless
|4 cloves
|Garlic
|1 tsp
|Brown sugar
|1
|Lemon, freshly zested and juiced
|½ cup
|Black olives
|4
|Tomatoes, large and ripe, cut into quarters
|2 sprigs
|Fresh thyme, chopped
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- Place aubergine slices into an ovenproof baking dish. Drizzle over 2 Tbsp oil and place in hot oven for 10 minutes to soften.
- Heat remaining oil in a frying pan and brown chicken on both sides. Place on top of aubergine.
- Add garlic, sugar, lemon zest and juice, olives and tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add thyme.
- Return to oven for 40 minutes until tomatoes soften and chicken juices run clear.
- Remove and serve hot with orzo or rice and a green side salad.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/10679/Baked-chicken-with-tomatoes-aubergine-and-olives/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Lorel66added 1754 days ago
I made this for dinner tonight but as there was no liquid included in the recipe, I thought it might be a bit dry so I added 1/4 cup Merlot and 1/4 cup of water plus 2 teaspoons of Italian herbs rather than just the thyme. And I cut the aubergine into cubes as it would fit my square casserole dish better than slices. It was really delicious. I'l give my version 5 stars.
Join the conversation