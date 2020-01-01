Pear and almond tart
( SERVES 12 )
Photo by Tamara West
Use ripe pears for this tart which is best served with vanilla ice cream. The recipe makes 2 tarts to serve 6-8 each but the recipe is easily halved to make 1 tart.
Ingredients
Directions
- Heat the oven to 220C.
- Make an almond buttercream by beating 100g butter with 100g castor sugar until thick and creamy. Beat in 2 eggs then stir in 100g finely ground almonds. Chill for 15 minutes.
- Roll out the sheets of puff pastry into larger rectangles.
- Prick with a fork, spread with a generous amount of the almond cream and top with thinly sliced ripe pears.
- Turn in the edges of the pastry and brush tart with some melted orange marmalade or a simple sugar syrup (equal quantities of sugar and water, heated until melted).
- Place the tarts on a baking paper lined baking tray and bake for 20 minutes or until pastry is golden and pears are tender.
