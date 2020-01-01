This clafoutis is a lighter version of the American plum pie because it doesn't use pastry. It's a quick dessert to whip up and you can use any stone fruit you have - such as apricots. The only preparation of the fruit is removing the stones. Simply cut around the plums, twist to separate the halves and flick out the stone. You then pour the simple batter over the fruit in an ovenproof dish. I like to add more fruit than batter. The batter will fluff up in the oven then sink quickly when removed.