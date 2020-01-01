Plum clafoutis
( SERVES 8 )
Photo by Babiche Martens
This clafoutis is a lighter version of the American plum pie because it doesn't use pastry. It's a quick dessert to whip up and you can use any stone fruit you have - such as apricots. The only preparation of the fruit is removing the stones. Simply cut around the plums, twist to separate the halves and flick out the stone. You then pour the simple batter over the fruit in an ovenproof dish. I like to add more fruit than batter. The batter will fluff up in the oven then sink quickly when removed.
Ingredients
|10
|Plums, halved, stones removed
|4
|Eggs
|1 tsp
|Vanilla
|½ cup
|Caster sugar
|½ cup
|Flour
|1½ cups
|Cream, or milk
|1
|Orange, zest
|1 to dust
|Icing sugar
Directions
- Heat oven to 180C.
- Lightly grease an ovenproof baking dish. In the dish place the plums cut-side down. It doesn't matter if they are slightly piled.
- In a blender place the eggs, vanilla, sugar, flour, cream or milk, and zest. Blitz until smooth. Pour over the plums.
- Bake in the oven for 40 minutes, until just set in the middle.
- Dust with icing sugar and serve warm with whipped cream.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/10555/Plum-clafoutis/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation